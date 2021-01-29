Left Menu

World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth faces 3rd consecutive defeat, bows out of tournament

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals after losing his third match of the tournament to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long on Friday.

29-01-2021
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals after losing his third match of the tournament to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long on Friday. Angus defeated Srikanth 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 in the thrilling match which lasted for 65 minutes. The Indian shuttler scummed to the defeat in a similar fashion as he did in his first two games. Srikanth won the opening set but lost the last two in a draining three-game tie to bow out of the tournament.

In the first set, Srikanth registered a comfortable win over Angus but the Indian shuttler lost the last two sets despite fighting hard and taking the game down to the wire. On Thursday, Srikanth fought hard but couldn't turn the match in his favour as he was defeated by Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in his second group-stage match of the tournament.

Wang defeated Srikanth 21-19, 9-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted for 78 minutes. Srikanth began the match very well with a lead of 4-2 but Wang made a comeback to square off the points at 8-8, however, the Indian shuttler continued his fine form and pocketed the first game (21-19). In the second game, Wang dominated the proceeding and bagged the set (9-21) quite comfortably. The Taiwanese badminton player maintained dominance in the game and took a three-point lead in the decider and eventually sealed the match.

In his first encounter of World Tour Finals earlier this week, Srikanth had a similar outing as he was defeated by Denmark's Anders Antonsen. The entire match lasted for one hour and 17 minutes. Srikanth came out all guns blazing in the first game and he did not give his opponent any chance, wrapping up the game 21-15 inside 22 minutes.

In the second game, Antonsen managed to change his fortunes around. With the winning momentum on his side, Antonsen capitalised in the third game and he walked away with a victory in the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

