Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir recovers from coronavirus

Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir on Friday confirmed that she has recovered from coronavirus. Sana had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:33 IST
Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir recovers from coronavirus
Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir. Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir on Friday confirmed that she has recovered from coronavirus. Sana had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Sana, who was in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) commentary panel for the Quaid-e-Azam trophy final match tested positive after showing symptoms on day three of the match.

Sana on Friday thanked her fans for the prayers and love and informed she is all set to resume her duties. "Thank you for all your prayers and love. I have tested negative, spent some time with family and now back to work," Sana tweeted.

Sana retired on April 25 last year, putting an end to a 15-year long illustrious career. She featured in 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017. Sana, who was a vital cog in the Pakistan bowling line up, rose to number-one on ICC Women's Rankings for ODI bowlers in October 2018. With 151 ODI wickets in 120 ODIs, she shares the fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies.

She is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She played in three ICC Women's Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013, and 2017) and six ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018). Meanwhile, Pakistan women's cricket team will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, which will be played at Durban's Kingsmead Cricket Stadium from Friday. This will be Pakistan's first international T20I format assignment since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia last year.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

