Left Menu

NBA-Shaq aims to boost high school athletic programs hit by pandemic

Go out there and pick a school and hook them up so they can continue to have athletic programs." Which is not to say O'Neal does not want a return on the investments. "It will be amazing if all the schools we gave grants to win state championships," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 05:18 IST
NBA-Shaq aims to boost high school athletic programs hit by pandemic

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to assist high school sports programs derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wants other big name celebrities to join the cause.

O'Neal's foundation and Icy Hot, which produces pain relief products, recently announced that 23 public high schools had been awarded "Get Game Ready" grants of various amounts. The money aims to meet a wide range of needs including personal protective equipment, uniforms, reusable water bottles, transportation costs and sports gear.

O'Neal, four-time NBA champion and one of the most dominant centers to play the game, said high school was a critical time and it was tough to see schools forced to cancel their seasons. "They're missing out on the ability to hang out, the ability to compete, the ability to train, the ability to learn, and the ability to develop. Sports teaches you how to persevere, how to succeed, and how to have fun," he told Reuters this week.

"I've played a lot of sports but my high school sports were the best. Everyone was close, people were behind you, you got to interact with people at school that you would never have interacted with. "And you never know, one of these schools that we're giving this money to could produce the next Tom Brady, the next Patrick Mahomes or Terrell Owens," he said referring to the NFL stars.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Mahomes' reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Wide receiver Owens spent 16 seasons in the NFL.

EXTRA CHALLENGES Putting sports on hold because of the pandemic eliminated crucial revenue from game ticket sales with schools in rural and underserved communities facing extra challenges, said O'Neal.

In addition to the funds, the schools will also receive guidance from the National Athletic Trainers' Association, which will show students and coaches how to compete safely. O'Neal said he was not looking for credit for the program but hoped other wealthy celebrities will join him.

"If I had a billion dollars I would write every school in America a check, but I don't have that," he said. "But with a collection of my friends, we have well over a billion. With the collection of the celebrities I know, we have well over $20 billion.

"So I challenge all my friends. Go out there and pick a school and hook them up so they can continue to have athletic programs." Which is not to say O'Neal does not want a return on the investments.

"It will be amazing if all the schools we gave grants to win state championships," he said. "That's the next thing that I'll be focusing on - how many of them won state championships?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

California's Coachella music festival canceled by local health authority

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music ...

After outcry, EU reverses plan to restrict vaccine exports through Irish border

The European Union on Friday abruptly reversed a plan to use emergency Brexit measures to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines from crossing the Irish border into the United Kingdom after it sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland, London...

Pfizer tells Panama vaccine shipments to resume mid-Feb, minister says

Pfizer has informed Panama that shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine will resume to the Central American country the week of Feb. 15, the Panamanian foreign minister said on Friday.Pfizer will deliver 450,000 doses in the first quarter of the ...

WRAPUP 7-GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds on Friday, warning brokerages and social-media traders it was on alert for any wrongdoing in this weeks roller-coaster tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021