Hall of Fame member Ken Griffey Jr. will serve as a senior adviser to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred with an emphasis on baseball operations, youth baseball development and improving diversity. MLB also said Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador for youth baseball initiatives and at special events, including the All-Star Game. Athletics: Raised-fist Olympian Smith to grace cover of Wheaties box

Former U.S. sprinter Tommie Smith, who was sent home from the 1968 Olympics after he raised a black-gloved fist on the medal podium following his triumph in the 200 metres, will be on the cover of a Wheaties cereal box. The iconic General Mills cereal brand, which for decades has been synonymous with celebrity athletes on the cover of its orange boxes, said on Friday the "racial equity trailblazer" will be honored with a limited-edition box in April. Ravens TE Nick Boyle agrees to two-year extension

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension on Friday that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network reported it is worth a total of $13 million, with $10.5 million fully guaranteed upon signing. David Culley introduced as head coach of the Texans

David Culley is officially the head coach of the Houston Texans. An NFL assistant coach for 27 years following 15 years in the college ranks, Culley takes over a franchise with pressing concerns that begin with the face of the team, quarterback Deshaun Watson. Report: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George clear health protocols

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George cleared league health and safety protocols and can play Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers meet the Magic in Orlando, ESPN reported. They did not travel with the Clippers as they embarked on a six-game road trip but have rejoined the team. The two All-Stars have been out since Monday because of the COVID-19 protocols. NFL: Mask-wearing, social distancing critical at Super Bowl, says Fauci

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be paramount at next month's Super Bowl, top U.S. infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said on Friday ahead of the National Football League's (NFL) championship game in Tampa, Florida. The NFL is nearing the finish line after a season marked by schedule changes and numerous revisions to health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 but no outright cancellations. Daniel Murphy retires after 12 MLB seasons

Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday after 12 seasons. Murphy, 35, is best known for highlighting the New York Mets' surge toward the 2015 World Series by belting a homer in six consecutive playoff games. That stretch included all four games of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, and he was named MVP of that series. Cardinals bring back Adam Wainwright for 16th season

Adam Wainwright signed a one-year deal to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 39-year-old right-hander is back for a 16th season with the franchise. The team didn't announce the terms, but multiple reports pegged it at $8 million, with opportunities for performance incentives. Canadian Olympians against skipping COVID-19 vaccine line

For some Canadian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the thought of receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 before a fellow citizen in greater need would undermine the meaning of being an Olympian. Vaccines against COVID-19 will not be mandatory for athletes and team staff at the Games, but Dick Pound, a Canadian and the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has said athletes should be given priority for the Olympics to take place as planned. Handball: Denmark, Sweden reach world championship final

Holders Denmark reached the world handball championship final with a thrilling 35-33 win over Spain to set up a highly-anticipated clash with Scandinavian neighbours Sweden who stunned more heralded France 32-26 on Friday. The Danes, who are also the Olympic title holders, prevailed in a titanic clash with European champions Spain thanks to an effervescent performance from top scorer Mikkel Hansen, who netted 12 goals.

