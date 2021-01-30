Stuttgart beats Mainz for first home win in Bundesliga

Left Menu

Silas Wamangituka sealed a 2-0 win for Stuttgart over Mainz for the promoted teams first victory at home in the Bundesliga.The Congolese striker completed a one-man counterattack by running 80 meters from the edge of his own penalty area, beating two opposing players and scoring his 11th goal of the season on Friday.It was Stuttgarts first win at home in nine attempts.The home sides players wore a special commemorative jersey.

Silas Wamangituka sealed a 2-0 win for Stuttgart over Mainz for the promoted team's first victory at home in the Bundesliga.

The Congolese striker completed a one-man counterattack by running 80 meters from the edge of his own penalty area, beating two opposing players and scoring his 11th goal of the season on Friday.

It was Stuttgart's first win at home in nine attempts.

The home side's players wore a special commemorative jersey. The usual red stripe across the front and back was replaced by a rainbow stripe to deliver a message in favour of diversity and tolerance. The club's crest and kit manufacturer's logo were also in rainbow colors.

Saša Kalajdžić broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break, beating Moussa Niakhaté to Borna Sosa's cross to head inside the left post.

Sosa injured himself in the process and had to go off for the game's third injury-induced substitution. Stuttgart captain Gonzalo Castro and Mainz midfielder Robin Quaison went off in the first half.

Karim Onisiwo came closest to scoring for Mainz when his header struck the crossbar in the 61st.

The visitors kept pushing but were made to pay for losing the ball on the edge of the penalty area when Wamangituka took the ball and set off to score in the 72nd.

Stuttgart remained 10th, while Mainz stayed just three points above last-placed Schalke. AP SSCSSC

