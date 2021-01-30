Left Menu

ISL 7: FC Goa's Miranda happy with draw against SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal staged a thrilling comeback to close a 1-1 draw against FC Goa on Friday and the Guars assistant coach Clifford Miranda was satisfied with the one point.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:20 IST
ISL 7: FC Goa's Miranda happy with draw against SC East Bengal
Igor Angulo's tenth goal of the season gave FC Goa the lead in the first half (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal staged a thrilling comeback to close a 1-1 draw against FC Goa on Friday and the Guars assistant coach Clifford Miranda was satisfied with the one point. The first half was an open-ended affair with chances being created at both ends. However, Goa went into the break with a one-goal advantage after punishing East Bengal for a defensive error.

Miranda admitted that Goa should have walked out with the win looking at how the side played in the first half, but the coach was happy with the overall performance of the Gaurs. "Yes, I am happy with a draw. We played with 10 men [after Edu Bedia was sent off] and we suffered a lot, so I would say that I am happy with a draw. But then again, the way we played in the first half, I think that the three points were there for the taking," Miranda said at the post-match press conference

The Gaurs looked like the more threatening side in the first half and even took the lead, but East Bengal staged a comeback in the second 45 minutes. "We pressed them very well, especially in the first half. We won a lot of balls and we recovered a lot of balls as well. We pressed them after losing the ball. We were very good in the first half. Sometimes, the momentum can switch to the opponents in football. The same thing happened to us," said Miranda.

The assistant coach was pleased with Spanish striker Igor Angulo, who netted the only goal for the Gaurs. "It is always nice when someone scores. Igor Angulo is a very important player for us, but then the rest of the players are also helping him a lot," said the assistant coach.

FC Goa will now lock horns with NorthEast United FC on February 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent board HBO Max pilot ‘Verbatim’

Actors Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Rob Huebel, Lyriq Bent and Tate Donovan have joined HBO Max pilot Verbatim.The anthology series is based on Brett Weiners New York Times Op-Docs Series.According to Variety, the pilot follows the story of ...

Soccer-African football's interim boss to appeal FIFA ban

African footballs interim president Constant Omari Selemani said on Saturday he will appeal a decision to bar him from running for a seat on the FIFA Council.Selemani has served as acting president of the Confederation of African Football s...

UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

The United Arab Emiratess government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors, and their families.The UAE cabinet, loc...

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021