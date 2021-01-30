BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

Left Menu

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System (DRS) to eradicate howlers.

30-01-2021
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System (DRS) to eradicate howlers. Stokes' comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision from the on-field umpire during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

"DRS isn't there to make the umpires look bad. Why on earth aren't all competitions using it, it's frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can so easily be fixed," tweeted Stokes. In the ongoing BBL match between Sixers and Scorchers, Marsh was deemed out in the 13th over of the innings. It seemed the batsman was trapped down the legside by spinner Steve OKeefe and wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe took the catch.

After being given out, Marsh was visibly shocked and he stood his ground in disbelief. The replays indicated that there was a huge gap between the bat and ball. The ongoing BBL tournament has been under fire from various former cricketers for the standard of umpiring on display. Shane Warne has also voiced his opinion that BBL should bring in DRS as soon as possible.

Talking about Stokes, the all-rounder will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against India. The first two matches would be played in Chennai, and then the next two would go ahead at Ahmedabad. The first Test begins on February 5. Stokes along with Jofra Archer and Rory Burns had arrived in India earlier to their other teammates as the trip did not play the Test series against Sri Lanka.

After finishing their quarantine, Stokes, Burns, and Archer began their training on Saturday. (ANI)

