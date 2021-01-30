Soccer-Bayern fine Tolisso for breaking coronavirus rules with tattoo

Left Menu

Bayern Munich fined midfielder Corentin Tolisso an unspecified amount and dropped him from Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim after the French world champion broke the league's health measures by getting a tattoo. The 26-year-old had briefly posted on social media a video of him getting a tattoo, that angered club officials. "We are happy that despite the current situation Bundesliga matches can be played.

"We are happy that despite the current situation Bundesliga matches can be played. A condition for that is that players, coaches and staff stick to the health rules set out," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We are happy that despite the current situation Bundesliga matches can be played. A condition for that is that players, coaches and staff stick to the health rules set out," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "Corentin Tolisso has now broken these rules despite the fact that the club leadership has clearly communicated those rules with the team. This is frustrating and will not be tolerated."

Bayern top the standings are on course for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

