Left Menu

Angry Marseille fans march to training complex before game

PTI | Marseille | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:08 IST
Angry Marseille fans march to training complex before game
The latest incident comes nine days after fans turned on the players at Stade Velodrome before a home game against Lens, which Marseille lost 1-0. Image Credit: ANI

Angry Marseille fans marched to the club's training complex hours before a home game against Rennes on Saturday.

A video posted by local newspaper La Provence showed a tree burning outside the entrance to La Commanderie, amid reports that fans were throwing flares and trying to force their way in.

The latest incident comes nine days after fans turned on the players at Stade Velodrome before a home game against Lens, which Marseille lost 1-0.

One of Marseille's several supporters' groups managed to write ''Vous Etes Degueulasses'' (''You Are Disgusting'') in big letters on the seats in what is usually their section of the stadium.

Another banner read ''Vous Nous Faites Honte'' (''You Bring Shame On Us''), and there were also posters displayed outside the stadium calling club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud a ''crook'' and urging him to ''get lost.'' Marseille is the only French side to have won the Champions League, in 1993, but the southern seaport club arguably has the most volatile and demanding fans in France.

The team has lost its last four games in all competitions.

In a separate incident Saturday, local newspaper Le Progres showed a video of Saint-Etienne fans interrupting a training session. The paper said more than 200 fans walked onto the grounds and talks were held with players in a calm atmosphere.

Saint-Etienne is languishing in 16th place ahead of Sunday's lunchtime trip to Nice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

38% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 30 PTI An estimated 38 per cent ofdesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka.The total number vaccinated so far in the state is3,13,639, official data showed.Out of...

Chandigarh records 17 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Saturday recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 20,899, according to a medical bulletin.The death toll remained unchanged at 334 as no new fatality was reported for the fourth straight day, the bulletin said....

First cases of UK strain of COVID-19 registered in Palestine's Bethlehem

Ramallah Palestine, January 30 ANISputnik The first two cases of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom have been reported in Palestine, in the province of Bethlehem, governor Kamel Hmeid said on Satu...

Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court acquittals in Pearl murder case

The Pakistan government on Saturday announced that it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Courts acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021