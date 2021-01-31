Left Menu

After impressive start, Bryce Miranda hopes to take I-League trophy to Goa

Goan giants Churchill Brothers have emerged as the early leaders in the race for the I-League crown and one of their standout performers so far has been winger Mumbai lad Bryce Miranda, who has caught the eye with his impressive dribbling and crossing abilities from the flanks in his debut season.

31-01-2021
Churchill Brothers midfielder Bryce Miranda (Photo/ I-League). Image Credit: ANI

Goan giants Churchill Brothers have emerged as the early leaders in the race for the I-League crown and one of their standout performers so far has been winger Mumbai lad Bryce Miranda, who has caught the eye with his impressive dribbling and crossing abilities from the flanks in his debut season. "It feels amazing to be part of the I-League. The competition in the league is a bit tough and there's a lot of pressure in every game, which is something I am getting used to. The quality of players - both Indian and foreign - is very high and I know I have to match up to their levels," Miranda told the I-League's official website.

The winger registered his first assist in his side's win over the Indian Arrows, received the Hero of the Match award for his performance in the draw against Mohammedan Sporting, and also opened his goal-scoring account in the I-League against Sudeva Delhi FC. "I am really happy with my performances so far. I want to be consistent and keep performing to meet the expectations of my coach. I got my first assist for my team in our first game and I was really very happy," he stated.

Miranda continued, "All the players in the team are happy and everyone is giving 100 per cent in training. We want to be on the top of the table and we want to win each and every game. We will take each game step by step but are confident in our abilities as we are a tough unit and fighting in each game. We focus more on our attacking play and we want to make the best use of it on the field every time we play." A regular in Mumbai's local football circuit, his last season in the Mumbai Elite Division saw him pick up a league-high of 10 assists, and he also netted three goals. Miranda also shared how he earned the I-League call-up from Churchill Brothers and expressed his gratitude towards the club for showing faith in his abilities.

"I have learned a lot from the local Mumbai circuit and gained a lot of valuable experience playing in the local league. In November, my coach Alex Ambrose (former India international and U-17 women's national team assistant coach) called and told me that Churchill are willing to give me trials," the midfielder said. "I was very happy at that moment and I was highly determined to get into the team. After two weeks of trials, I was told that I have been selected for the I-League team. It was like a long-time dream come true!

"I have watched Churchill Brothers play before and I am thankful to them for giving me this opportunity. I hope to make the best of use of it and fulfil my ambition of playing for India," Miranda, who idolises Blue Tigers winger Udanta Singh, added. (ANI)

