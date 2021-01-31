Left Menu

Cricket-England's Foakes at peace being Buttler's understudy

Ben Foakes believes he deserved a long run after his spectacular debut in Sri Lanka but has accepted his role as Jos Buttler's understudy as England's test wicket-keeper. Foakes smashed a century on his test debut at Galle and was adjudged man-of-the-series but has played only two more tests, both in West Indies, since that heady tour of Sri Lanka in late 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:23 IST
Cricket-England's Foakes at peace being Buttler's understudy

Ben Foakes believes he deserved a long run after his spectacular debut in Sri Lanka but has accepted his role as Jos Buttler's understudy as England's test wicket-keeper.

Foakes smashed a century on his test debut at Galle and was adjudged man-of-the-series but has played only two more tests, both in West Indies, since that heady tour of Sri Lanka in late 2018. With Buttler set to return home after the opening test against India, Foakes is expected to don the keeper's role in the last three matches against Virat Kohli's men.

"The way I started in Sri Lanka, I did expect to play for longer," Foakes told a video conference from Chennai, which hosts the opening test from Friday. "I did expect to get more of a run at that stage. I guess it's tricky to control your emotions... with everything going on then and then having to get it taken away from me because I didn't get runs in West Indies.

"I know that competition among the keepers is so high that there are going to be times when I'm not playing. And that's something I just have to accept and be at peace with." Foakes described Buttler as a "world class player" and hailed the "healthy competition" among England's wicket-keeping trio, which also includes Jonny Bairstow.

"As a keeper, you never know what's going to happen... you always have to be on your guard, ready (for opportunities)," Foakes said. "It's not the most fun place to be as a back-up keeper but it's one of those things where you have to always expect them to happen."

The Surrey player accepted however well he might fare in India, Buttler would reclaim the place behind the stumps as and when he is available. "I would expect it to be the case. Jos is the number one and I'm just seeing these three games as a chance to try and stake my claim and do as well as possible," added Foakes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax, says Rajib Banerjee after joining BJP

A day after joining the BJP,former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday claimedthat the Trinamool Congress governments much-publicisedSwasthya Sathi scheme is a hoax as funds are insufficient.Attacking the TMC government for launch...

Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

Brazils Sao Paulo state is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech Ltd that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.The ingredients ...

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Swedens Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix dAmerique title by beating Davidson du Pont Jean-Michel Bazire in the worlds top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.Hes an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, hes u...

India's SJVN bags 679 MW hydroelectric project in Nepal

The Nepal government has decided to award Indias state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam SJVN Ltd the contract to construct the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project. The 46th meeting of the Investment Board of Nepal IBN, of which Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021