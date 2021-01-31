Javeria Khan not fully recovered from finger injury, to miss 2nd T20I against SA

Left Menu

Pakistan top-order batter Javeria Khan will also miss the second T20I against South Africa as she has not fully recovered from the finger injury.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:41 IST
Pakistan batter Javeria Khan (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan top-order batter Javeria Khan will also miss the second T20I against South Africa as she has not fully recovered from the finger injury. Javeria had suffered an injury in the index finger of her right hand due to which she missed the first T20I against South Africa.

"The top-order batter has shown improvement but she has not fully recovered from the injury that she sustained during a training session on Thursday," Pakistan Cricket Board said. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will continue to lead the team.

In the first T20I against Pakistan, South Africa chased down the 125-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 19th over. Opening batter Tazmin Brits top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 54 balls, which included three boundaries. For Pakistan, Aimen Anwar took two wickets for 29 runs in four overs. Earlier, Ayesha Naseem top-scored for Pakistan with 31 off 25 as the visitors managed 124 for eight after captain Aliya Riaz elected to bat.

The second T20I will be played at Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

