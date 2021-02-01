Left Menu

NFL-Rams trade Goff and draft picks for Stafford - reports

The 26-year-old Goff was selected with the first overall pick of the 2016 draft and led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019 but the Northern California native was unable to lead the team past the Green Bay Packers in this season's Divisional Round. He also suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in Week 16 that led to surgery and sidelined him in Week 17.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:10 IST
NFL-Rams trade Goff and draft picks for Stafford - reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster deal, multiple news outlets reported on Sunday. The 26-year-old Goff was selected with the first overall pick of the 2016 draft and led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019 but the Northern California native was unable to lead the team past the Green Bay Packers in this season's Divisional Round.

He also suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in Week 16 that led to surgery and sidelined him in Week 17. Stafford, who turns 33 next month, was the first overall pick of the 2009 draft and the Lions have been looking to deal him since he asked to move on from the franchise.

As part of the deal the Lions have to take on Goff's salary, which includes $43 million in guaranteed money for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but will receive first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts and a third-round pick in this year's draft The deal cannot become official until March 17 and both sides can still pull out before then, NBC Sports reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain over 5,000 people at Navalny protests, says monitoring group

Russian police detained 5,021 people on Sunday at unauthorised rallies nationwide in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would...

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021