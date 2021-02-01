Left Menu

Messi shows his worth, leads Barcelona to win over Athletic

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:38 IST
Messi shows his worth, leads Barcelona to win over Athletic

Lionel Messi showed his worth yet again, scoring on a beautiful free kick to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league.

The 650th goal in his Barcelona career came amid the noise prompted by Spanish newspaper El Mundo's report that his contract is worth 555 million euros ($673 million). The Catalan club, mired in debt and political turmoil, had to quickly deny its involvement in the leak.

Antoine Griezmann also scored for Barcelona, which won its fifth in a row in the league and moved into second place for the first time this season. It has the same 40 points as Real Madrid but is ahead on goal difference. Atlético earlier opened a 10-point lead after winning 4-2 at Cádiz with a pair of goals by Luis Suárez.

Messi, who had his request to leave Barcelona denied by the club last season, seemed unaffected by the leak Sunday of his contract details. He played well from the start and was decisive again at the Camp Nou Stadium. The Argentine great opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a free kick shot that curled over the wall and found the top corner for his 12th league goal.

Athletic equalized with an own-goal by Jordi Alba as the defender tried to clear a cross by Raúl García in the 49th, and Griezmann put Barcelona ahead again, completing a cross by Óscar Mingueza in the 75th.

It was the third meeting between Barcelona and Athletic this month, with the Catalan club winning a postponed league game and losing the Spanish Super Cup final.

Athletic was trying to win its sixth consecutive match in all competitions. The loss was only its second since coach Marcelino García Toral was signed in the beginning of the year — the first also was against Barcelona.

It was Barcelona's first home match in 2021. It had played eight consecutive games away from the Camp Nou, including in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

RED-HOT SUÁREZ Suárez continued his stellar form with Atlético, scoring twice in the win over Cádiz to help Diego Simeone's team open a huge lead at the top.

Suárez scored a goal in each half to reach 14 league goals this season, marking his best-ever league start in Spain and becoming the league's leading scorer. The Uruguay striker, who was let go by Barcelona at the end of last season, has scored nine goals in his last eight matches with Atlético.

“When a striker is on a roll, you have to take advantage of it,” Suárez said. “You have to enjoy it because it's hard to stay at this level the whole year.” It was the eighth league win in a row for Atlético, which reaches the halfway mark of the season with the 10-point gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid despite having a game in hand.

“Every match is an important step toward reaching our goal,” Simeone said. “To continue like this we have to keep focused on match after match.” Simeone's team has 50 points from 19 matches, remaining on pace for a 100-point season for the first time.

“These are important numbers that put us at the top,” Suárez said. “We have to stay on this path.” Suárez opened the scoring with a well-placed curling free kick in the 28th and added his second from the penalty spot in the 50th.

Saúl Ñíguez netted before halftime and Koke Resurrección got on the board near the end of the match to complete the scoring for Atlético, which is seeking its first league title since 2014.

Cádiz, winless in its last three league matches and sitting 13th in the standings, got goals from Álvaro Negredo in the 35th and 71st minutes.

OTHER RESULTS Celta Vigo and Granada failed to move closer to the top of the standings after a scoreless draw in Granada. Celta, winless in its past six games in all competitions, stayed in 10th place. Granada was seventh.

Celta was held despite the return of striker Iago Aspas, who had been sidelined for nearly a month because of a muscle injury.

Earlier on Sunday, 12th-place Getafe was held to a 0-0 draw against Alavés, which had lost four in a row in all competitions and is just inside in the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Policeman in TN killed after being rammed by load van

A police Sub-Inspector inthis district died on Sunday night after a man he hadallegedly pulled up for causing nuisance in an inebriatedcondition rammed the victims two-wheeler using a load van,police said.The deceased policeman was identifi...

Watch out for increase in healthcare, defence expenditure, says Chidambaram ahead of Union Budget 2021

Ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget 2021, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked the people of the country to watch out for an increase in healthcare and defence expenditure. Watch out for incr...

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

The United Nations led condemnation of Myanmars military on Monday after it seized power, calling for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments w...

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth. At ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021