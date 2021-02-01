Left Menu

Amit Pangal receives invitation for Iranian Boxing League

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal has received an invitation to participate in the seventh Iranian Boxing League.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:04 IST
Amit Pangal receives invitation for Iranian Boxing League
Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal has received an invitation to participate in the seventh Iranian Boxing League. Currently, Panghal is practising at Bellary in Karnataka in India's camp with his personal coach Anil Dhankhar. Before confirming his participation in the tournament, the boxer will discuss with his camp's high-performance director Santiago Niva and coach Dhankhar.

This information was shared by Amit's uncle Rajnarayan Panghal, who said that the boxer has received this invitation through e-mail on Monday. The league will be played in Tehran, the capital of Iran and Arak from February 22 to March 5, with five matches to be played by each boxer. In December last year, Amit clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan at Cologne World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill.

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill....

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years: FM.

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years FM....

FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2K cr via PPP mode

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership PPP mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech....

Govt proposes Rs 2.24 lakh cr outlay for healthcare in 2021-22: FM

The government on Monday proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore Budget outlay for health and well being for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal, an increase of 137 per cent.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed Rs 35,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021