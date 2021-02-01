Left Menu

Sitharaman lauds Team India's historic win in Australia during budget speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday recalled the joy that the entire country felt while watching Team India's historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under trying circumstances earlier this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:08 IST
Sitharaman lauds Team India's historic win in Australia during budget speech
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday recalled the joy that the entire country felt while watching Team India's historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under trying circumstances earlier this year. Sitharaman, who was giving her 2021-22 Budget Speech, started off by giving a special shout out to what the Indian team under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane managed to achieve Down Under.

"I cannot help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and to succeed," said Sitharaman while lauding Team India. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian cricket team for their Test series win against Australia, saying that the team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring.

During his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said: "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring." Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri then said that the encouraging words by Prime Minister Modi will further strengthen the cricket team and the resolve to perform under pressure.

"Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind," Shastri tweeted. On January 19, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. India had been bundled out for 36 in Adelaide and the side stumbled to an eight-wicket loss. Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave, but under Rahane, the team showed remarkable fight and resolve to win the series.

The visitors were also hampered by injuries throughout the tour, but this did not hamper the spirits of the team as a young side emerged triumphant in the final Test at the Gabba. India's memorable win had also ensured that they topple Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex zooms over 1,700 pts after Budget 2021; Nifty reclaims 14K

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which anlaysts believe is a g...

British stocks jump as mining shares track strong silver prices

British shares rose on Monday led by gains in mining stocks as silver prices jumped on strong retail demand, while fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown jumped on upbeat earnings and fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.1213 p.m.Covid-19 pandemic resulted in weak revenue flow, high expenditure Finance Minister.1144 a.m.Puducherry adds 28 new COVID-19 cases...

MHA extends internet ban on Delhi borders till Feb 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhis -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers protest against the newly-enacted far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021