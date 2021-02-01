Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Waiting for confirmation from BCCI on crowd protocols, says ECB

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:53 IST
Motera Stadium (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are waiting for a confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the decision to allow fans in the stadium for the last three Tests. The second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed on Monday.

"We have spoken to the BCCI, we will get official approval for 50 per cent fans by today evening," Ramasaamy told ANI. An ECB spokesperson said the governing body does not want to comment on speculations and is rather waiting for an official confirmation from BCCI.

"We are not going to comment on speculation. We are still waiting to hear from the BCCI in terms of their protocols for the forthcoming Test series," said an ECB spokesperson. The first two Tests of the four-match series between India and England will be played in Chennai and then the action for the last two Tests will move to Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, a BCCI official confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Test between India and England. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera. Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium, the BCCI official answered in the affirmative.

Last week, the Sports Ministry had amended its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and stadiums were allowed to operate at full capacity following COVID-19 protocols. The first and second Test between India and England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first Test will be played on February 5, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

