Soccer-FIFA expects strong demand for Qatar 2022 hospitality packages

FIFA's hospitality packages for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated "unprecedented levels of interest" even before going on sale on Monday, soccer's world governing body said.

FIFA said hospitality agents for the tournament, to be held from Nov. 21-Dec. 18, 2022, had committed to sales targets that were beyond the totals achieved for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2018 edition in Russia.

"We're delighted to see such extraordinary interest in the World Cup... when following challenging times, the world can come together for a global festival of football," FIFA's Director of Commercial Revenue Nick Brown said in a statement to coincide with the launch of the packages, which offer match tickets plus services at stadiums, with additional deals on accommodation and travel. "The FIFA Hospitality Programme has a proven track record of delivering a fantastic range of products, and in late 2022 we'll open the door to world-class services and memorable experiences for hospitality clients."

