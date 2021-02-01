Left Menu

England batsman Steve Davies extends contract with Somerset until 2022

England batsman Steve Davies has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club which will see him play until at least the end of the 2022 season.

ANI | Somerset | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:47 IST
England batsman Steve Davies extends contract with Somerset until 2022
Steve Davies (Image: Somerset County Cricket Club). Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Steve Davies has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club which will see him play until at least the end of the 2022 season. Steve, who developed his skills as a youngster at Victoria Carpets CC in Kidderminster, first arrived at Somerset on a three-year deal from Surrey in time for the 2017 campaign.

Since then he has cemented his place in the team, scoring over 3300 runs and has been involved in nearly 200 dismissals for the Club. "My time at Somerset so far has been extremely special and I'm really pleased to have extended my stay. The last few years have shown that we could really be on the threshold of something very special and I can't wait to play a part in that," Steve said in an official statement.

"We have a great squad of players and everyone is pushing to get better every day. The atmosphere in the camp is outstanding and hopefully, we can push on to even bigger things in the next few years," he added. The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has featured in eight ODIs and five IT20s for England was awarded his Somerset County Cap in 2017.

Somerset Head Coach, Jason Kerr said: "Steve has been the consummate professional since joining us and he has been exceptional in every respect. His high skill levels and calm assured approach both with the gloves and the bat have been very important factors for us in the last few years and we're really pleased that he has extended." Last week, England spinner Jack Leach signed a two-year contract extension with Club. Jack, who recently excelled in England's Test series win over Sri Lanka, successfully progressed through the Somerset Age Group Pathway before making his debut for the County against South Africa in 2012.

Since that day, the left-arm bowler has gone on to take over 240 wickets for the Club, and his consistently outstanding performances for Somerset have seen him receive recognition at the international level. Following the recent series, Jack now has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches at an average of 30.50 and has become England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Indian ARC may only give banks respite from toxic debt flood

Indias plan to set up a bad bank may boost valuations and ease short-term stress for state-owned lenders, but bankers and sector insiders are concerned it will not solve deeper problems. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed crea...

HC awards compensation, directs job for woman attacked by temple elephant 20 years ago

The Madras High Court bench here hasawarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a womanwhose food pipe and windpipe were damaged in an elephantattack at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in 1999 when she wasthree years old.Justice Krishna...

Gulf NRI businessmen hail Union Budget

Gulf-based Indian businessmen have hailed the Union Budget tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will boost Indias economy.Yusuffali MA, prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of Lulu Group, said this magical budget is su...

Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021