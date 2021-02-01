CAU Red win Hansa Dhanai Memorial Women's Cup

CAU Red beat CAU Blue by eight wickets in the final of the Hansa Dhanai Memorial Women's Cup here on Monday.

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) organised the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic with safety protocols in place. CAU Blue scored 103 for five in 20 overs and CAU Red chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

Anju Tomar top scored for the winning team with an unbeaten 38 off 50 balls. She had also picked up a wicket in CAU Blue's innings.

The game was played at Tanush Academy Ground here.

