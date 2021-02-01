Qatar World Cup games will play to full stadiums, FIFA boss says
World Cup matches will play to full stadiums in Qatar next year, global soccer body FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. "We will be back to where we have to be." World Cup players were not a priority group for vaccines against COVID-19, he said.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:13 IST
World Cup matches will play to full stadiums in Qatar next year, global soccer body FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. "I am very, very confident (it) will be incredible, will have the same magic, uniting the world," he told a virtual meeting in Geneva. "We will be back to where we have to be."
World Cup players were not a priority group for vaccines against COVID-19, he said.
