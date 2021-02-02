Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Bucs head coach Arians taking NFL's most diverse staff to Super Bowl

With a commitment to both gender and racial quality, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has assembled the NFL's most diverse coaching staff which will be on full display when his team takes the field in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Under Arians, who has long advocated for greater diversity in NFL hiring practices, the Bucs are the only NFL team where all four major coordinators are Black and the only one with two women in full-time coaching positions. NFL: Ageless Brady would 'definitely' consider playing beyond 45

Tom Brady has previously mentioned a desire to compete in the NFL until he's 45 and on Monday, as he prepares to make a 10th Super Bowl appearance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he would consider playing even longer. The 43-year-old Brady, who on Sunday will seek a record-extending seventh Super Bowl championship, did not hesitate when asked during a virtual media availability about the possibility of playing beyond his 45th birthday in August 2022. NFL: All business no buzz as Super Bowl week gets off to quiet start

The first signs that this is going to be a very different Super Bowl week came early on Monday when the usually glitzy Opening Night festivities were replaced by a dry mid-morning kick-off to U.S. sport's biggest party. Before COVID-19 forced a rewrite of the Super Bowl program, the script called for airport photo oppportunities followed by some Opening Night zaniness to lighten the mood prior to teams getting down to the serious business of preparing for Sunday's National Football League championship game. Report: Orioles trade RHP Alex Cobb to Angels

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to trade right-handed starting pitcher Alex Cobb to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder prospect Jahmai Jones, The Athletic reported Monday. The O's have agreed to pay more than half of Cobb's $15 million salary in 2021, per the report. Cobb is in the final year of a four-deal, $57 million contract. Jason Witten named head coach at Texas high school

Former Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten on Monday was named the head football coach at the high school his kids attend in Texas, one week after retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. The 38-year-old former tight end is now calling the shots at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia announces retirement

Boston Red Sox star second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement from baseball Monday after playing just nine games over the past three seasons. Pedroia, 37, spent his entire 17-year career (14 in the majors) with the Red Sox, playing in 1,512 Major League games and earning Most Valuable Player (2008) and Rookie of the Year (2007) honors along the way. Patrick Reed climbs into automatic Ryder Cup spot

"Captain America" currently holds one of the six automatic spots on the 2021 United States Ryder Cup team following his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Patrick Reed climbed five spots to No. 6 in the U.S. team rankings while also returning to No. 10 in the official world golf rankings. Mets acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins

The New York Mets acquired right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco. Yamamoto, 24, posted a 4-5 record with a 4.46 ERA in 15 appearances -- all starts -- in 2019 before losing his lone decision with an 18.26 ERA in four appearances (three starts) in 2020. NFL: After Bucs' ups and downs, Evans savors 'unbelievable' run to Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans knows how to play the waiting game. Drafted by the Bucs in the first round in 2014, Evans endured losing seasons for five of his seven years in the league despite putting up 1,000 or more receiving yards every season. WTA roundup: Serena Williams breezes in Melbourne

Serena Williams breezed to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Australian Daria Gavrilova on Monday in the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, Australia. The fifth-seeded Williams needed just 1 hour, 34 minutes to dispatch Gavrilova.

