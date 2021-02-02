Left Menu

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:21 IST
Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton
Minamino leaves Liverpool (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Mary's after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played 31 games and scored four goals for the Reds since arriving at Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg last January.

On the other hand, Liverpool completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. The 20-year-old defender will now spend the remainder of 2020-21 season with Liverpool. Liverpool also completed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End on a long-term contract. The 25-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a deal with the Reds on deadline day to tie up his transfer from the Championship club and bolster Jurgen Klopp's defensive ranks.

Kabak completed the formalities of the switch in Germany and will travel to Merseyside later this week. The Turkey international will arrive at Anfield after two years in the Bundesliga, where he represented VfB Stuttgart before joining Schalke in July 2019. Prior to moving to Germany, Kabak came through the ranks at Galatasaray, where he gained Champions League experience with four appearances in the tournament in 2018-19. On the international front, he has earned seven caps for Turkey to date.

Liverpool is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 21 matches. The Reds will next take on Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier League. On the other hand, Southampton is currently placed at the 11th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings ahead of the latest round of fixtures this midweek, which sees them travel to Manchester United later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO at animal health facility, fewest new China cases in a monthA team of investigators led by the World Health Organization WHO visited on Tuesday an animal health facility in Chi...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders ...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021