Left Menu

Late goal lifts Betis closer to the top in Spanish league

Borja Iglesias scored a 79th-minute winner for Real Betis to beat Osasuna 1-0 and move closer to European qualification spots in the Spanish league.Betis sixth win in seven matches lifted the club to seventh place.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:55 IST
Late goal lifts Betis closer to the top in Spanish league

Borja Iglesias scored a 79th-minute winner for Real Betis to beat Osasuna 1-0 and move closer to European qualification spots in the Spanish league.

Betis' sixth win in seven matches lifted the club to seventh place. Manuel Pellegrini's team is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

Iglesias shot from inside the area after a nice through ball by Cristian Tello. It was Iglesias' third goal in the last two matches.

Osasuna had a few good chances but was denied by Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The result left Osasuna in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Atlético Madrid has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO at animal health facility, fewest new China cases in a monthA team of investigators led by the World Health Organization WHO visited on Tuesday an animal health facility in Chi...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders ...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021