Left Menu

ISL 7: Loss a result of poor decision making in our defending, says Baxter

After suffering a loss against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said that his side made poor decisions on the field when it came to defending the ball.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:36 IST
ISL 7: Loss a result of poor decision making in our defending, says Baxter
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a loss against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said that his side made poor decisions on the field when it came to defending the ball. Jamshedpur FC recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Odisha FC in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Monday.

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC's five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive. "I'll blame it on poor decision making in our defending, not brave enough in our build-up play and not keeping our balance and shape. I thought once we got into the final third our movement was quite good. As the game went further into the 90 minutes the level of nervousness goes up so you don't play with the same precision. That's also something. Lack of imagination is something I would like to criticise but I won't blame," said Baxter during the post-match press conference.

Odisha's only win of the season had come against Kerala Blasters wherein they won the match 4-2. However, the side has been on a downward spiral since then and Baxter said that his team has not had luck in their favour. "If you look at this game, there was this unbelievable decision of the referee to not give a penalty. We needed one of those decisions to go our way. Luck has gone against us, six or seven penalties have not been given to us. The goal that we gave away, we need to change that, we cant do that. Small things make a massive impact on our results," said Baxter.

"We have run every team very close and even tonight it could have been one of those honourable 1-1 draw. But we need to turn them into wins and see if that momentum will take us somewhere in the closing stage of the season. These lads won't lie down, I won't lie down. We will get over this and we will get back to work and we promise to the fans we will do as well as we can in the rest of the season," he added. Odisha FC is currently placed at the bottom of ISL standings with 8 points from 14 matches. It will next take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO at animal health facility, fewest new China cases in a monthA team of investigators led by the World Health Organization WHO visited on Tuesday an animal health facility in Chi...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders ...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021