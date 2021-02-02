Cricket-Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Cricket-Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemicReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:36 IST
Australia's cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," CA's interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- South Africa
- Cricket Australia
- Nick Hockley
ALSO READ
Tennis-Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19
Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021 as virus cases slide
Tennis-Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19
Cricket-Australia 149-4, lead India by 182 runs in fourth test
Many Australians urge PM to rebuke MP for COVID disinformation