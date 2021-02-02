Aizawl FC aim to upset Churchill Brothers in 'high-intensity' clash

Left Menu

High-flying Aizawl FC will aim to continue their winning form and humble unbeaten table-toppers Churchill Brothers in their I-League match here on Wednesday.Four points adrift of the Red Machines, Aizawl FC will be gearing up to cause an upset at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium and close the gap at the top.Winning 2-1 against Neroca FC in their last match showed that Aizawl FC possess the attacking pedigree to find the net and the defensive stability to hold out for a win.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:11 IST
Winning 2-1 against Neroca FC in their last match showed that Aizawl FC possess the attacking pedigree to find the net and the defensive stability to hold out for a win. However, all of their departments will be heavily tested when the Yan Law-coached side face an undefeated Churchill Brothers side.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Yan Law said, ''We need points to stay up in the top half of the table and we also need points to close down the gap between Churchill and us. However, it will not be an easy game. We will be tested to our limits.

''I feel this game will not be very high-scoring because Churchill have a good defence and so do we. What I expect from this game is high intensity. It will be a very tight game and we will hope to get a win,'' Law said.

Skipper Alfred Jaryan said, ''We know the quality that Churchill possesses and it is going to be a tough clash for us. They are a very good side and they will test us to our limits.'' Injuries during their 1-1 draw against TRAU FC last time around saw Churchill Brothers make as many as three forced substitutions in the first half, with even top scorer Clayvin Zuniga coming off. Still, the Red Machines showed no signs of weakness and dominated possession while also creating chances.

Four points clear of second-placed Aizawl FC, Churchill can extend their lead to as many as seven points if Fernando Varela's team are able to get a win on Wednesday.

Varela said, ''We have not won the I-League trophy yet, so we need to keep working with the same intensity and focus. We have to be concentrated in each and every game that comes ahead.

''Against Aizawl, it will be a tough match as they have good talent amongst their ranks. They are also good at set-pieces and they will give us a tough fight.

''However, we have our style of play and we are ready for them. We have to continue to create chances and continue our fine form in the I-League. It will be a tough challenge, but we are raring for it,'' he added.

