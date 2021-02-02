Ind vs Eng: First Test no fans, second match to have 50pc crowd

Left Menu

The first Test between India and England will be played behind closed doors while the second Test slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

The first Test between India and England will be played behind closed doors while the second Test slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday. The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

Speaking to ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series. "We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

On Monday, a BCCI official confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Test between India and England. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium, the BCCI official answered in the affirmative. On Monday, England spinner Jack Leach said the Joe Root-led squad would love to play in front of the crowds in the upcoming Test series against India.

"Definitely we will want to play in front of crowds that's for sure, but it needs to be safe, we do not want obviously to be adding to a problem which is affecting the whole world. If it is safe and good, then it is great. We would love to play in front of crowds as soon as possible," said Jack in a virtual press conference. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team finally began their nets session on Tuesday. Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the entire squad by giving a rousing speech and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series. (ANI)

