Left Menu

Federer targets tournament comeback in Qatar next month

PTI | Basel | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:52 IST
Federer targets tournament comeback in Qatar next month

Roger Federer is aiming to play his first tournament after two knee surgeries and more than one year out in Qatar next month.

Federer told Swiss radio station SRF on Tuesday he has targeted the Doha Open from March 8-13.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he preferred a smaller tournament where he ''wouldn't be in the spotlight too much and the stress is also a little less.'' Now 39, Federer last played in January 2020 at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic while clearly struggling with injury.

Federer said he could play one more event after Doha — the following week at his offseason base in Dubai is an option — and then focus on the clay-court season.

His main targets are Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and, after he turns 40, the U.S. Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children. The suspect also is dead, the FBI said. Law enforcement agencies swarmed th...

NIA arrested 16, chargesheeted 21 in Bhima Koregaon case: MHA

The National Investigation Agency NIA has so far arrested 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and filed charge sheet against 21 accused, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that ...

MP agri minister to fast for good sense among farm protesters

Madhya Pradesh AgricultureMinister Kamal Patel on Tuesday said he would sit on a one-dayfast on the banks of the Narmada river on February 4 so thatgood sense prevails among the farmers protesting against theCentres new laws.He told reporte...

Britain records 1,449 COVID deaths, 16,840 cases

Britain recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.Official data showed that 9.65 million people have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021