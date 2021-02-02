Left Menu

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille suspend manager Villas-Boas

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:23 IST
Soccer-Olympique de Marseille suspend manager Villas-Boas

French club Olympique de Marseille announced they have suspended manager Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese coach said he had offered to resign over disagreements with the club's board.

"Olympique de Marseille announces the pending disciplinary proceedings of Andre Villas-Boas," the club said in a statement https://www.om.fr/en/news/4808/club/46953-official-communication-om. "This protective decision has become inevitable given the recent repetition of actions and attitudes which are seriously damaging to the Marseille Olympic institution and its employees, who defend it daily."



