Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Olympique de Marseille sack coach Villas-Boas

"This protective decision has become inevitable given the recent repetition of actions and attitudes which are seriously damaging to the Marseille Olympic institution and its employees, who defend it daily." Villas-Boas, who joined the club in 2019, had criticised the board for recruiting a player he had rejected and for informing him at the last minute that another was leaving as the transfer window closed on Monday night.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:30 IST
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Olympique de Marseille sack coach Villas-Boas
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

French club Olympique de Marseille announced that they suspended manager Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese coach said he had offered to resign over disagreements with the club's board.

"Olympique de Marseille announces the pending disciplinary proceedings of Andre Villas-Boas," the club said in a statement https://www.om.fr/en/news/4808/club/46953-official-communication-om. "This protective decision has become inevitable given the recent repetition of actions and attitudes which are seriously damaging to the Marseille Olympic institution and its employees, who defend it daily."

Villas-Boas, who joined the club in 2019, had criticised the board for recruiting a player he had rejected and for informing him at the last minute that another was leaving as the transfer window closed on Monday night. "I offered my resignation, saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy," Villas-Boas told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

Villas-Boas, who last month said he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, referenced the club's signing of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic and the departure of striker Nemanja Radonjic for Hertha Berlin, saying he was informed of the sale at 10.30pm local time on Monday. "We ended the transfer window with a new player. He is a player that I had said 'no' for," Villas-Boas said.

Marseille said they were considering sanctions against the Portuguese coach, following disciplinary proceedings. "The comments made today at a press conference ... are unacceptable," the club added.

Marseille were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and sit ninth in the French league, 16 points behind leaders Lille. "The results - it's my fault. I'm very upset. But if there's something you cannot touch, it's my professionalism," Villas-Boas said. "I cannot accept this. This club has already been through a couple of messy years in terms of transfers."

Marseille travel to RC Lens on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP TDP chief sent to 14-day remand for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate

Telugu Desam Party TDP Andhra Pradesh President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was arrested at his house in Nimmada village for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate Kinjarapu Appanna on Tuesday morning. He was produced before the Sessions Court in Kotab...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries from Feb 3 - state news agency

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported....

Trump lawyers, House Democrats spar over looming impeachment trial

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate has no authority to try him as a private citizen on an impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, while the Democratic lawmakers who...

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

Tributes poured in on Tuesday following the death of Captain Tom Moore, 100, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. QUEEN ELIZABETHBuckingh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021