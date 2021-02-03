Left Menu

NFL-Young Chiefs fan leads effort to end 'Tomahawk Chop'

"It is offensive to Native Americans and should be banned at Chiefs games. "Now, go win another Super Bowl!" Swanson's parents are both ministers in South Dakota and the family has spent time building relationships with an indigenous community living on a reservation, which inspired Finn to put pen to paper. Pressure on the Chiefs and other franchises that bear the name and iconography of Native Americans increased last year amid a nationwide reckoning over systemic racism.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:27 IST
NFL-Young Chiefs fan leads effort to end 'Tomahawk Chop'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A nine-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan has started a petition urging the NFL team to do away with their "Tomahawk Chop" chant, saying the gesture is insulting to Native Americans. Critics have for years held that the tradition, which involves fans waving their arms through the air in a chopping motion while singing a "war chant," draws on offensive and racist stereotypes.

"I am a big fan of the Chiefs and I WISH we would get rid of the tomahawk chop," fourth grader Finn Swanson wrote in a letter to the franchise in a change.org petition. "It is offensive to Native Americans and should be banned at Chiefs games.

"Now, go win another Super Bowl!" Swanson's parents are both ministers in South Dakota and the family has spent time building relationships with an indigenous community living on a reservation, which inspired Finn to put pen to paper.

Pressure on the Chiefs and other franchises that bear the name and iconography of Native Americans increased last year amid a nationwide reckoning over systemic racism. Public pressure led to the Washington Football Team to drop their team name while other sports teams have jettisoned Native American-related mascots.

The Chiefs have taken steps to ban Native American imagery like headdresses and war paint but have not fully eradicated the chant. Swanson's petition had garnered 448 signatures as of Tuesday and he said he hoped to get the attention of the franchise before Sunday's Super Bowl, where the defending champion Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About 25,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at Sunday's championship game in Tampa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump uses impeachment response to vent about election defeat

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday found a new outlet to air his unfounded claims about voter fraud, using his legal response to impeachment charges against him in the U.S. Congress as a vehicle for his conspiracy theory.Trumps claim ...

Criminal killed in exchange of fire with police in UP

In a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police on Tuesday killed a criminal, who was wanted in a murder case of a constable, after an exchange of fire in Baraut area, officials said. The accused was identified as Zaved ali...

Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality - RIA

Russias foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Western calls to free jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as divorced from reality and told the West not to meddle in its sovereign affairs, the RIA news agency reported.Dont meddle in the inter...

France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021