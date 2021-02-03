Left Menu

'Can't see any contact': Arteta criticises red card shown to Luiz

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton in the Premier League 2020-21 season, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed his displeasure with David Luiz being shown the red card during the match by the officials.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:55 IST
'Can't see any contact': Arteta criticises red card shown to Luiz
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton in the Premier League 2020-21 season, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed his displeasure with David Luiz being shown the red card during the match by the officials. Arsenal was leading 1-0 in the first half at Molineux Stadium when the Brazilian defender Luiz seemed to have brought Willian Jose down as he sprinted towards goal.

Official Craig Pawson awarded a penalty to Wolves Luiz was given the marching orders and the decision stood even after a VAR review. As the match unfolded, Wolves went on to register a 2-1 win over Arsenal to break the winning run of the Gunners. "If you want to talk about the decision, I have just seen the replay 10 times, in five different angles, and I am sitting here with you guys and I can't see any contact. So I would like to see VAR have different angles. If there is any contract, it's him (Jose) to David, that's what I've seen," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"I don't want to think that [it was a decision based on Luiz's reputation]. I am sure that they based the decision on something they've seen, but unfortunately, I am sitting here expecting to see something and I am not seeing anything. Of course, it changed the game. You play for 45 minutes in the Premier League without your central defender, against this opposition, of course, it changes the game," he added. When asked whether VAR did justice or not, Arteta said: "Well, it was a big decision. If they got it right and they can justify that they got it right, I put my hand up and apologise."

"But the only thing I'm saying is I am sitting here and I cannot see any contact and that's really frustrating because it's a big, big moment in the game," he added. Arteta also said that he is in favour of appealing against the red card given to Luiz in the match against Wolves.

"When I am standing here I would say yes, let's go straight away because we have a big chance. But I don't know, we have to speak with legal and the club and make the decision on what's the best thing to do," Arteta said. Arsenal is currently at the 10th spot in Premier League standings with 31 points from 22 matches. The side will next take on Aston Villa on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Everyone was ruthless': Solskjaer as United thrash Southampton 9-0

After registering a comprehensive 9-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the ruthless aggression displayed by his side. With this win, United consolidated its position at the seco...

Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almera 1-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernndez in the 67th minute o...

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021