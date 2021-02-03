Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier LeaguePTI | Newcastle | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:39 IST
Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.
Palace's second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation zone, while Newcastle has lost six of its last seven league games.
Jonjo Shelvey scored early, but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes on Tuesday.
Riedewald smashed home an equalizer from 25 meters in the 21st after being allowed to run onto a half-clearance, and Cahill lost his marker to meet a free kick with a powerful header to become Palace's oldest Premier League scorer — at 35 years and 45 days.
Palace's star forward, Wilfried Zaha, left the field in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury.
The loss leaves Newcastle eight points from safety.
