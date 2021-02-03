Left Menu

West Bengal allows 100 pc capacity for outdoor sports events

The West Bengal government on Wednesday allowed stadiums and sports complexes outside containment zones with full seating capacity for outdoor sports events following social distancing, use of masks, and sanitisers.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday allowed stadiums and sports complexes outside containment zones with full seating capacity for outdoor sports events following social distancing, use of masks, and sanitisers. Further, the state government has also decided to allow the resumption of full activities at the swimming pools subject to similar measures and with regular filtration and chlorination of the pool as per laid down standards. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as laid down by Gol, will be followed.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) revised its SOP and the stadiums were allowed to return to full capacity for outdoor events. In the earlier released SOPs, stadiums were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, but now the ministry has laid down rules stating that they can operate at full capacity after following all guidelines.

"For outdoor sports events, spectators will be allowed up to full seating capacity," states the revised SOP issued by the Sports Ministry. Within the premises of the sporting field, the gathering of spectators will be governed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) from time to time, states the SOP.

The crowd management will be done in accordance with the MHA guidelines which were issued on January 27. For larger events, the Ministry has advised following CCTV monitoring to detect over-crowding at the entry and exit gates and seating arena. The athletes have also been asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet and this rule will only be given exception once the athletes are in the field of play.

As per the SOP, a COVID-19 task force will also be constituted for each sporting tournament by the organising committee to guide all athletes and members of the support staff. For conducting tournaments, MHA guidelines need to be followed including appropriate COVID-19 behaviour which includes hand sanitisation and the wearing of face masks. (ANI)

