Abu Dhabi T10: Rohan Mustafa apologises for on-filed conduct against Northern Warriors

Team Abu Dhabi's Rohan Mustafa issued an apology for his on-field conduct during the match against Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Monday.

Updated: 03-02-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:12 IST
Abu Dhabi T10: Rohan Mustafa apologises for on-filed conduct against Northern Warriors
Team Abu Dhabi logo. Image Credit: ANI

Team Abu Dhabi's Rohan Mustafa issued an apology for his on-field conduct during the match against Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Monday. Mustafa was inadvertently shown on camera apparently switching his jerseys on the field of play.

"I apologise to my teammates and to all involved in the Abu Dhabi T10 for my conduct during this game. I was preparing myself to bowl, and whilst attempting to remove my jumper in preparation for my over, I mistakenly removed my playing shirt also," Mustafa said in a statement. "I acknowledge this was a poor time to rearrange any item of clothing and not in keeping with the high standards of the tournament organisation. I have apologised to both team management and the organisers," he added.

There is no fine and Mustafa is eligible to play the remaining matches of the tournament. (ANI)

