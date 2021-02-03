Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Ollie Pope added to visitors Test squad

Batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England squad for the upcoming Test series against India. Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August last year against Pakistan.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:11 IST
Ind vs Eng: Ollie Pope added to visitors Test squad
England cricketer Ollie Pope. Image Credit: ANI

Batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England squad for the upcoming Test series against India. Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August last year against Pakistan. "The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement.

"The 23-year-old has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday," it added. The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

The first Test will be played behind closed doors while the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series.

"We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said. The Joe Root-led England squad began training on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 28 new COVID-19 infections, tally at 1,911 cases

Vietnam on Wednesday reported 28 new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, mostly linked to an outbreak detected last week in the northern province of Hai Duong, the countrys health ministry said.The outbreak has spread to at least 10...

BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins TMC

A BJP leader, who the TrinamoolCongress said is a brother-in-law of the saffron partysnational vice-president Mukul Roy, rejoined the ruling partyof West Bengal on Wednesday.Srijan Roy returned to the TMC months before theassembly elections...

Hungary 'systematically' breached EU air pollution limits, says court

Hungary has systematically and persistently breached legal limits on air pollution from particulate matter, in some regions for as long as 12 years, the European Unions top court said in a ruling on Wednesday.Air pollution is Europes number...

College, university campuses not to reopen immediately in Bengal

Colleges and universities inWest Bengal will not reopen campuses immediately, a seniorofficial said.Laboratories will, however, be opened for the benefitof research scholars, spokesperson of the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council WBVCC sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021