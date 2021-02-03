Left Menu

Ban vs WI: Hosts end Day 1 on 242/5 with the help of Shadman's brilliant fifty

Shadman Islam displayed a stunning performance with the bat to help Bangladesh score 242 runs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies here on Wednesday.

03-02-2021
Shadman Islam displayed a stunning performance with the bat to help Bangladesh score 242 runs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies here on Wednesday. At stumps, Bangladesh's score read 242/5, with Shakib Al Hasan (39) and Liton Das (34) on the field.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh witnessed a poor start as Tamim Iqbal (9) was dismissed in the fifth over of the innings. Opener Shadman was then joined by Najmul Hossain Shanto. The duo played brilliantly and scored regular boundaries, taking the team over the 50-run mark. Their 43-run partnership came to an end after Shanto (25) got run-out in the 24th over, bringing Mominul Haque out in the middle. Shadman completed his half-century and helped the team go past the 100-run mark. However, soon after that, Jomel Warrican got hold of Haque (26) in the 51st over before taking the wicket of Shadman (59) in the 57th over.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim then took the field and played some fine shots, keeping the scoreboard running. However, Warrican struck again, sending Mushfiqur (38) back to the pavilion. Liton Das then came out to bat. Shakib and Das played cautiously and ensured Bangladesh do not lose more wickets on the day. For West Indies, Warrican ended the day with the figures of 3/58.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 242/5 (Shadman Islam 59, Shakib Al Hasan 39*, Jomel Warrican 3/58). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

