Tennis-Australia Open warm-up events under cloud as players asked to isolate

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST
Australian Open lead-up events faced disruption on Thursday after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the government to ask those staying in the hotel to isolate. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday's play at the six warm-up events at Melbourne Park is set to be affected as 500-600 Australian Open players, officials and support staff will go into isolation.

"At this stage there is no impact on the tournament proper," Andrews said at a news conference late on Wednesday. Tennis Australia, who are the organisers of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

