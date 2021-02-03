Left Menu

DeChambeau flattered by role in golf's rule-change proposals

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:43 IST
DeChambeau flattered by role in golf's rule-change proposals

Bryson DeChambeau has been pushing the limits of golf with his quest for increased distance off the tee.

So the game's so-called ''mad scientist'' is flattered that rule-makers are proposing changes to regulations in an effort to control how far big hitters like him can launch a golf ball.

''I think I might be pushing them a little bit,'' a smiling DeChambeau said Wednesday. ''I don't know if anybody's pushed them like (that).

''When you go to the fringe limits of the rules,'' he added, ''there will be conversations about it, for sure.'' The USGA and the R&A on Tuesday released their ''Distance Insights Project,'' which revealed a steady increase in distance for more than 100 years — with average gains of about 30 yards by PGA Tour players in the last 25 years — and golf courses that keep expanding.

Intent on not targeting player-related factors such as improved athleticism, the governing bodies are instead looking closer at golf equipment as they seek solutions to limiting distances.

Among the possibilities is a local rule that could limit the length of the shaft to no more than 46 inches, down from 48 inches. DeChambeau has been testing a 48-inch driver, though he has yet to use it in competition.

''It's funny, I'm sure there's a lot of excitement about me having a potentially controversial thought on it but I don't,'' said DeChambeau, speaking on a video call from Saudi Arabia where he is competing in the Saudi International on the European Tour starting Thursday. ''I think it's a really cool thought process. It's a little flattering, in a sense, because I did talk about that 48-inch driver for so long, and it just didn't work for me the way I wanted it to.

''As it's played out, I think it's really cool to see that there's some change off of the conversations that I've had.'' The American has added more than 40 pounds of muscle and mass in the last year — through changes to his diet and hard work in the gym — to enable him to overpower golf courses, like he did when he won his first major with a six-shot victory in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September.

For him, the most important thing is the rule-change proposals do not remove the ''human element.'' ''It's about making sure that you're playing with the relative integrity of back in the day,'' he said. ''People weren't using 48-inch shafts a long time ago, and so they are really trying to make it similar to back in the day in a sense while having a modern flair to it obviously with the graphite shafts and all that.'' DeChambeau was the betting favorite to win the Masters in November but fell away after complaining of feeling dizzy and something being wrong with his stomach.

After taking many tests, he said it was discovered that he “wasn’t utilizing enough oxygen when it came into my system” and that storing too much carbon dioxide was constricting his blood vessels.

DeChambeau said he is learning breathing techniques.

''I got an oxygen machine and have been working on controlling my breathing every single night before I go to bed, and in the morning when I wake up,'' he said.

''It doesn't scare me at all since I know what's going on. I'll continually monitor it.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mehbooba alleges Para kept under 'inhuman conditions and tortured', cops say remarks 'unfortunate'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged her partys youth wing president Waheed Para, arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police last month, was being kept under inhuman conditions and tortured to compel him to admit to false charges...

Farmers' stir: SKM acknowledges support of int'l personalities, says getting stronger day by day

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Wednesday said it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, but it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding th...

COVID variants and travel curbs threaten airline recovery - IATA

Global airlines are bracing for a slower recovery as governments respond to new COVID-19 variants with more travel curbs, the International Air Transport Association IATA said.New restrictions now pose a downside risk to IATAs forecast retu...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hoursDEL65 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex makes history, ends above 50k for first timeMumbai The BSE Sensex closed above the historic 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as the post-Budget eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021