Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 02:31 IST
Holders Morocco to face Mali in African Nations Championship final

Holders Morocco crushed home hopes by eliminating Cameroon 4-0 in Limbe on Wednesday and will meet Mali in Sunday’s African Nations Championship final.

Soufiane Rahimi netted twice after Soufiane Bouhtini had opened the scoring in the 28th minute to ensure an emphatic win for Morocco who remained on course to defend their title. Mohammed Ali Bemammer added the fourth goal eight minutes from time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mali’s Mamadou Coulibaly converted the decisive spot-kick to send them through to the final in Yaounde with a penalty shootout win over neighbours Guinea. Mali won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in Douala.

The tournament, for quasi-national teams made up of domestic-based players, has also been a test for Cameroon before they host next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, which have been postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

