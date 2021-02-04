Left Menu

Soccer-Griezmann leads Barca back from the dead to reach Copa semis

Reuters | Granada | Updated: 04-02-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 04:06 IST
Soccer-Griezmann leads Barca back from the dead to reach Copa semis

Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona staged a stunning last-gasp comeback before beating Granada 5-3 away after extra time on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. Granada were 2-0 up with two minutes remaining thanks to strikes from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado in either half.

But Griezmann, who had surrendered the ball in the build-up to Soldado's goal, pulled Barca back into contention in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba's stoppage-time equaliser with a glancing header which the defender nodded home. The French forward gave Barca the lead 10 minutes into extra time and even though a Fede Vico penalty moments later restored parity, Frenkie de Jong put Barca back in front in the 108th before a stunning volley from Alba, served up by a cross from Griezmann, clinched the Catalans' place in the last four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Open cohort at 'relatively low risk' from COVID-19 case

Victoria health officials believe 520 players and support staff connected with the Australian Open are at relatively low risk of having been exposed to the new coronavirus by a Melbourne quarantine hotel worker who tested positive for COVID...

With crowdfunding, UK homeless upskill to work on COVID-19 frontline

Homelessness in England is at a 14-year high Crowdfunding site Beam helps homeless people find new careers Most those employed through Beam in 2020 became COVID-19 key workers By Lin TaylorLONDON, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With h...

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's palm oil-powered 'green diesel' fuels threat to forests

Jakarta increasing share of palm oil in biodiesel Goal of 100 green diesel could boost palm oil demand Calls for ban on new palm plantations to be extended By Michael TaylorKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndonesias ambi...

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021