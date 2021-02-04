Left Menu

Mourinho doesn't think it's very difficult to coach Chelsea

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said that managing the Blues can't be too hard as he and many other coaches have won titles at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:32 IST
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho. Image Credit: ANI

Mourinho will have his first chance to take on new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Thursday when Spurs host the Blues in north London.

"I don't think it's very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, [Carlo] Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion. Who else? It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying. "I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to win titles," he added.

Mourinho feels that Tuchel will fit well in a club like Chelsea. "The biggest challenge for a coach is to work in the best leagues. Our league in this moment is the most challenging one," Mourinho said.

"Tuchel was coming from a league that you cannot compare with the Premier League. But he is used to working with players of high calibre, used to dressing rooms with important players. He will fit well in a club like Chelsea," he added. Tottenham will enter Friday's match in seventh place, level on points but with a game in hand over eighth-place Chelsea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

