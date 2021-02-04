Left Menu

AHF to organise another set of online workshops for Hockey India officials

After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials in each of the last seven months, the AHF will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:06 IST
AHF to organise another set of online workshops for Hockey India officials
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials in each of the last seven months, the AHF will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of February. A group of 12-30 coaches, umpires and technical officials will be attending five AHF online education workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches and rules and regulations for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours sessions each. "The coaches, umpires and technical officials form the bedrock of any sport and therefore we are tremendously grateful for the efforts taken by the Asian Hockey Federation to help them grow and evolve through the AHF online education workshops every month," Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said in a statement.

"With the resumption of sports resuming at various levels across India, we have been able to see the coaches, umpires and technical officials apply their learnings on the ground as well. We are hopeful that these courses will pave the way forward for many upcoming talents in India and help them develop a strong and lasting career in Hockey," he added. Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, AHF and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's always been our endeavour to reach out to as many candidates as possible and we are delighted that we have been able to impart important knowledge about the game of hockey to many bright coaches, umpires and technical officials in India."

"We hope that we keep working with enthusiastic candidates every month and as a result, the game of hockey will be able to grow at a very fast pace in India and in Asia. It is really endearing to see the number of candidates for each of these sessions which means there's so much more talent available to be groomed and developed across Asia," Ikram added. Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in February. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF Course Selection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots

The world faces around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, prompting a race to improve vaccines, Britain said on Thursday, as researchers began to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.Thousands of variants ...

Taiwan opens office in Guyana in push against China influence

Taiwan has opened a representative office in Guyana, the islands foreign ministry said on Thursday, drawing praise from the United States, worried about deepening Chinese influence in Latin America, and a rebuke from Beijing.Guyana, a forme...

Delhi HC expresses displeasure over lawyers arguing in video conferencing hearing from parks & roads

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it is simply shocking that advocates are arguing or attending matters through video-conferencing while being on roads, sitting in parks and even running up on stairs, making it difficult for the court to c...

World Economic Forum’s Singapore special meeting rescheduled to August

The World Economic Forums Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May has been rescheduled to August 17-20 this year due to the international challenges in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has said.The Special Annual Meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021