Was watching Shardul-Washington partnership on mobile before doctor called me in: Kohli

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar's 123-run partnership in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba had glued the fans to their television sets, and India skipper Virat Kohli was no exception. Kohli went ahead a step further and watched the match-winning partnership on his mobile.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:49 IST
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar's 123-run partnership in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba had glued the fans to their television sets, and India skipper Virat Kohli was no exception. Kohli went ahead a step further and watched the match-winning partnership on his mobile. Ajinkya Rahane had taken over India's captaincy when Kohli left on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia last year in December. Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in January last month.

Rahane then led India to a historic series win over Australia last month. Kohli on Thursday said the connection with the team does not go away in any situation whether he is with the team or not. "To me becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. And that is something that needs to be experienced to understand that. The connection with the team does not go away in any situations and when you have given everything for the team, especially for the Test side in the last six years," Kohli said during the pre-match virtual press conference.

"The whole group is putting so much effort to take the Test cricket on top. I clearly remember when Shardul and Washington were going through a partnership in the last Test. I was watching the match on my phone just before the doctor called me in," he further said. "That's how connected you are with the team and everyone deserves the credit for what they did in Australia. It was purely out of grit and determination it is something that will remain in the hearts and minds of cricket fans forever. I was very proud and happy for the boys," Kohli added.

Kohli also praised Rahane for his leadership skills and the way he led the side in the last three Tests against Australia. The India skipper said the relationship and the camaraderie between Rahane and him is based on trust. Kohli also pointed out that Rahane is always ready with inputs and suggestions to help him during the game. "Things are very different from outside compared to what happens inside the dressing room. The fact that Jinx (Rahane) mentioned is not just between me and him (Rahane) but the whole team, camaraderie is based on trust," Kohli said.

"And all of us are working on the main goal that is to make India win. He fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours. It was amazing to see how he led the team towards victory in Australia. We have always enjoyed batting with each other," he further said. "It's mutual respect, bonding, on and off the field and it's based on trust. He is someone who always has this capability space and the capacity to give his inputs to the different stages of the game," Kohli added.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

