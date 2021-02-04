Left Menu

Sports Ministry holds meeting with representatives of NSFs, reaffirms strict compliance of Sports Code

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said it has asked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to comply with the provisions of the Sports Code and carry out requisite amendments in their constitutions and bye-laws for bringing them in conformity with the Sports Code provisions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:22 IST
Sports Ministry holds meeting with representatives of NSFs, reaffirms strict compliance of Sports Code
L.S. Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports) held a virtual meeting with representatives of NSFs on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said it has asked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to comply with the provisions of the Sports Code and carry out requisite amendments in their constitutions and bye-laws for bringing them in conformity with the Sports Code provisions. L.S. Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports) held a virtual meeting with representatives of NSFs on Thursday and reaffirmed to the NSFs that compliance of Sports Code provisions is binding on NSFs and they should not only follow the provisions outlined in the Sports Code in managing their affairs to the extent the Sports Code provisions are applicable, but also take immediate steps for making requisite amendments in their constitutions/bye-laws so that they are in sync with the Sports Code.

"While renewing the recognition of NSFs, the Federations have been given time of six months except in case of five NSFs, who have been given a time period of one year due to the special nature of the five sports, to align their constitutions/bye-laws with Sports Code," the Ministry said in a statement. Joint Secretary (Sports) stated categorically that the amendments should be carried out without any further delay and within the stipulated timelines. The Ministry said NSFs were also informed that no further extension in the timeline would be possible hereafter. "It was also reiterated that failure to comply with the Sports Code by any NSFs would lead to de-recognition of the NSFs concerned," the statement read.

At the meeting, Joint Secretary (Sports) acknowledged that some NSFs have already amended their constitutions/byelaws, which are being examined in the Ministry. Representatives of the NSFs, while appreciating the efforts of the Sports Ministry for holding the meeting, informed the Ministry that they have already amended their constitutions in line with the Sports Code and also assured that they will make further amendments if needed, as per the provisions of the Sports Code.

"NSFs have also been asked by the Ministry to furnish the information with regard to compliance of Sports Code provisions on fortnightly basis to the Ministry so that the Delhi High Court is also apprised of the same, as the matter is being monitored by the Delhi High Court," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.Susan...

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Feb 8, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time by 9 mins

Beginning Monday, commuters of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro can opt for the Fast Trains which will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line, officials said on Thursday.Noida Metro Rail Corpo...

CNN President Jeff Zucker to step down at year's end

CNN President Jeff Zucker will leave the cable news network at the end of 2021, CNN said on Thursday. The truth is, back in November and December, I had basically decided that it was time to move on now, Zucker told employees on a morning c...

DRDO holds seminar Energising the R&D Capabilities for Atmanirbhar Bharat

An International Seminar was organized by Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO on 4 February 2021, during Aero India at Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The theme of the seminar Energising the RD Capabilities of Industry for Atmanirbhar Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021