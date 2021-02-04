Left Menu

FA rescinds 1 of Southampton's red cards in 9-0 loss

PTI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:14 IST
FA rescinds 1 of Southampton's red cards in 9-0 loss

One of Southampton's two red cards in its 9-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League was overturned on Thursday.

Jan Bednarek was adjudged to have brought down Anthony Martial in the penalty area in the 86th minute of Tuesday's match and was sent off for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.

Martial appeared to be already falling before making the slightest of contact with the Poland center back, and Southampton appealed against the decision.

The Football Association said the appeal was upheld by an independent regulatory commission and the red card had been rescinded.

Bednarek will now be available for Southampton's away match against Newcastle on Saturday.

The 9-0 loss at Old Trafford tied the record for the heaviest loss in Premier League history. Southampton already shared that record after losing by the same score at home to Leicester last season.

Alexandre Jankewitz was also red-carded for Southampton on Tuesday, after just 82 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze. According to a report by The Verge, John Matze said that he has been ...

I-League: Chencho Gyeltshen brace helps RoundGlass Punjab FC break TRAU's unbeaten run

Chencho Gyeltshens brace inspired RoundGlass Punjab FC to break TRAUs undefeated record as the Curtis Fleming-coached side defeated their opponents 2-0 on Thursday. With this win, RoundGlass Punjab FC climbs to third on the Hero I-League ta...

Soccer-Mussolini's great-grandson hopes he won't be judged by his name at Lazio

The great-grandson of Italys late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini hopes he will not be judged by his name after being called up for the youth team at Serie A club Lazio. Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, has been part of the squad for Lazios...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021