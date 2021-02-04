Left Menu

Arsenal 'disappointed' as FA rejects club's appeal to overturn Luiz's red card

ANI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:56 IST
Arsenal 'disappointed' as FA rejects club's appeal to overturn Luiz's red card
David Luiz (Photo/ David Luiz Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Thursday expressed disappointment after Football Association (FA) rejected their appeal to overturn David Luiz's red card. During the club's Premier League game against Wolves on Tuesday, Luiz had brought down Willian Jose in the penalty area and was shown a straight red card for making no attempt to play the ball. Wolves had won the game against Arsenal 2-1.

"The Football Association have confirmed to us that the red card given to David Luiz on Tuesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers will stand," the club said in a statement. "We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz's red card. We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful. We accept the FA's decision and continue our preparations for Saturday's match against Aston Villa," it added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not happy with the decision and he had admitted the same after the match. "If there's any contact, it's him [Willian Jose] with David. That's what I've seen, but I don't know if they have a different angle of what I have or maybe what you have. That's where the disappointment is coming from. It's hard enough to win football matches in the league and those big decisions are like that, but there's nothing we can change at the moment," the club's official website had quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal are currently preparing for the game against Aston Villa, slated to take place on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

