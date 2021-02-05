Left Menu

Mexican president says he's in good health, recovering from COVID-19

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:37 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday in a video message that he is "in good health and recovering" from COVID-19 after announcing on Jan. 24 he had tested positive. The 67-year-old president, who was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, also said that he had tested negative in an antigen test earlier in the day.

Lopez Obrador gave no details on whether he was now free from COVID-19.

