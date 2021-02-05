Left Menu

''19 US Open champ Andreescu ''ready to go'' at Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu pronounced herself healthy Friday and ready to go for the Australian Open, which would be her first tournament in 15 months.The 2019 U.S. Open champion had pulled out of one of the half-dozen tuneup tournaments taking place this week at Melbourne Park, where the years first Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to start Monday.She said the main reason for that withdrawal was worrying that she wasnt properly prepared for competition after having two weeks of hard quarantine after arriving in Australia.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:58 IST
''19 US Open champ Andreescu ''ready to go'' at Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu pronounced herself healthy Friday and “ready to go” for the Australian Open, which would be her first tournament in 15 months.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion had pulled out of one of the half-dozen tuneup tournaments taking place this week at Melbourne Park, where the year's first Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to start Monday.

She said the “main reason” for that withdrawal was worrying that she wasn't properly prepared for competition after having two weeks of hard quarantine after arriving in Australia. She wasn't allowed to leave her hotel room during that time because she potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19 by her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, who tested positive. “I've prepared in the best way that I could,” Andreescu said, noting that Bruneau now is able to work with her. “I had a good five-month preseason, I would say. Yeah, at this point, I'm just super grateful to be back, healthy. And, yeah, I'm really looking forward to it.” The 20-year-old Canadian, who is ranked No. 8, won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in September 2019. The next month, she stopped playing during a match because of an injured left knee and she has not played an official contest since.

Andreescu said Friday the injury was a torn meniscus in that knee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: France's Macron said I will not surrender my umbrella; Rescued dolphin picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Frances Macron I will not surrender my umbrellaFrench President Emmanuel Macron was so determined to hold his own umbrella at a rain-dampened event outside the Elysee Palace on Wednesday tha...

COVID-19: India records 12,408 new cases, 120 fresh fatalities

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Feb 5 PTI Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,96,308, according to ...

Australian drone firm reshapes strategy over Google pull-out threat

Instructors gaze watchfully from the shade of a tree as men in neon-green vests manipulate hand-held controllers clipped to mobile telephones as they direct drones flying over a vast Sydney field.The classes are run by Droneit Group, an Aus...

Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee inched up 3 paise to 72.93 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity market and RBIs decision to leave key interest rate unchanged.The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday decided to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021